Roku, Xandr to Use Kroger Data to Target Ads

Kroger Co., the largest grocer in the U.S., said that data from its consumers will be used to target streaming ads through Roku and addressable ads via AT&T’s Xandr unit.

“It’s more important than ever for brands to be engaging consumers on different TV viewing platforms. With intentional activation, our data science unlocks the full potential of advanced TV as a more effective choice than traditional broadcast,” noted Cara Pratt, vice president of commercial and product strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing. “Responding to advertiser interest, this new service continues to deliver on our mission to create a more accountable media supply chain for the consumer packaged goods companies we serve.”

Brands will receive custom reporting to measure media effectiveness beyond awareness metrics. Those reports can show purchase insights such as category share shift, household penetration, and attributable and incremental sales. This is the first time any brand advertising on Roku or Xandr will receive closed-loop sales measurement directly from Kroger, the company said.

“Kroger Precision Marketing has rich purchase-based insights derived from their popular loyalty card program and Kroger stores across 35 states. Xandr’s ability to collaborate with KPM unlocks valuable insights that help category advertisers improve the precision of their audience-driven campaigns,” said Drew Groner, Group VP and Head of Client Partnerships, Xandr. “Therefore, we are able to reach unique audiences such as heavy, medium or light category purchasers, so consumers are ultimately receiving more relevant messages from CPG brands while advertisers can measure important outcomes like sales lift.”

“As the number one streaming platform in the US by hours streamed, Roku is helping advertisers plan and measure for a world where all TV is streamed,” stated Allison Levin, VP of Ad Sales and Strategy, Roku. “Working with KPM will take this a step further with the targeting and attribution tools for CPG advertisers to invest more effectively and ultimately shift spend to streaming more quickly.”