‘The Fall Guy’ and Its ‘Extended Cut’ Both Drop on Peacock

Action comedy film The Fall Guy premieres on Peacock August 30. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are in the cast, and David Leitch directs.

Peacock is also debuting The Fall Guy: Extended Cut August 30, with 20 minutes that were not seen in theaters, the network promising “more action, stunts, romance and more sexy bacon!”

The film arrived in theaters in May.

Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman back in service following a horrible accident. Film star Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is in a movie directed by Colt’s ex Jody (Blunt), but he goes missing. Colt, who had been a stunt double for Tom, goes on the hunt for the actor who disappeared.

Hannah Waddingham and Teresa Palmer are also in the cast.

Reviews were mostly positive. Vulture called The Fall Guy “a funny, romantic, stunt-filled delight.”

The New York Times described the film as “divertingly slick, playful nonsense about a guy who lives to get brutalized again and again — soon after it starts, Colt suffers his catastrophic accident — which may be a metaphor for contemporary masculinity and its discontents, though perhaps not. More unambiguously, the movie is a feature-length stunt-highlight reel that’s been padded with romance, a minor mystery, winking jokes and the kind of unembarrassed self-regard for moviemaking that film people have indulged in for nearly as long as cinema has been in existence. For once, this swaggering pretense is largely justified.”

The film goes for 126 minutes. Drew Pearce wrote the project and the producers are

Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Guymon Casady and Ryan Gosling, with Pearce, Cecil O’Connor and Geoff Shaevitz as executive producers.

Leitch, who has a background in stunts, has also directed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, among other films.