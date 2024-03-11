The CW, Roku, Australian Streamer Stan Partner on Leighton Meester Series

The CW, Roku Originals and Australian streaming service Stan have teamed up on the scripted show Good Cop/Bad Cop, with Leighton Meester, Luke Cook and Clancy Brown in the cast. The CW calls the show a “procedural dramedy” and eight episodes have been ordered.

Created by John Quaintance, Good Cop/Bad Cop is set to premiere next year. It will stream on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Stan in Australia.

“It is really exciting to collaborate with Roku and Stan on this great new series starring Leighton Meester, who we are honored to welcome home to The CW, where she launched her career and made Gossip Girl one of the network’s most iconic and successful dramas of all time,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment, The CW. “Writer John Quaintance and executive producer Jeff Wachtel have created a fun and funny drama full of clever storytelling and irresistible characters that we are confident will resonate with audiences worldwide. With Jeff’s track record of launching shows like Suits, Dawson’s Creek and Psych, we are thrilled for him to bring his hit-making magic to The CW.”

Meester and Cook play a sister-and-brother detective team that “must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown), who happens to be their father,” according to The CW.

Produced by Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment and Jungle Entertainment, the series is slated to begin production later this spring in Queensland, Australia.

Quaintance, Wachtel, Trent O’Donnell and Chloe Rickard are the executive producers.