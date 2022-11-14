Roku Says ‘Weird’ Is Most-Watched Program in Roku Channel History But Streamer Declines To Share Data

Roku said that "millions" of people streamed its movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story during its opening weekend, making it the most-watched video-on-demand program ever on The Roku Channel.

But Roku declined to release specific numbers.

The streaming company said that Weird drew more unique views and more streaming hours on its opening day and opening weekend than any other video-on-demand content launch on The Roku Channel.

Weird also brought people back to the Roku Channel who hadn’t watched anything there in a while.

“The response from our streamers to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been nothing short of phenomenal. The intense audience passion for this project radiated throughout every step of our launch campaign,” said David Eilenberg, VP & head of Roku Originals. “We’re not only proud of its global record-breaking performance but are so thrilled to see that it drove more first-time, new audiences to The Roku Channel than any past content launch. The strong reaction speaks volumes to the brilliant storytelling by Eric Appel and Al Yankovic and the standout performances from our fantastic cast.”

In its last earnings report, Roku disclosed that platform revenue, which is comprised mainly of Roku’s advanced advertising sales, dropped to $670.4 million in the third quarter from $673.2 million in Q2.

The drop came despite an increase in active users and engagement.■