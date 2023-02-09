Tamron Hall’s ‘Someone They Knew’ Returns to Court TV February 19

Court TV said that its true-crime series Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall is set to start its second season on February 19.

Season two will have 24 new episodes airing on Sunday nights.

“Season one of Someone They Knew quickly became a staple among Court TV’s unparalleled coverage of the hottest, most compelling and complex court cases of our time,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV, part of Scripps Networks. “For season two, viewers can expect more of these fascinating cases with 24 new and intriguing true crime stories.”

Each episode of the show traces a crime, following the path from victim to verdict, showing how it is rare for there to be no connection between the killer and the deceased.

“I have always been pulled into the ‘why’ — why crimes like this happen, and the distressing impact they bring to family, friends and loved ones,” Hall said. “It’s because of this that returning for season two is so personally important to me. I know I speak for the entire Someone They Knew team when I say that we can’t wait to bring more of these stories to Court TV viewers.”

Hall is also the host and executive producer of Tamron Hall, which is produced and distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney. She won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. In October 2021, Hall released her first novel, As The Wicked Watch, the first in a new crime series. ■