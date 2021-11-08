‘Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Two More Seasons on ABC Stations

Tamron Hall has been renewed on the ABC Owned Television Stations through its fifth season, taking the daytime talker through the 2023-24 TV season, said ABC News President Kim Godwin on Monday. Oversight of Tamron Hall moved under Godwin in August.

The ABC Owned TV Stations include WABC New York, KABC Los Angeles, WLS Chicago, WPVI Philadelphia, KGO San Francisco, KTRK Houston, WTVD Raleigh-Durham and KFSN Fresno.

“ABC’s decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Hall in a statement. “I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn’t have our success without our loyal audience. TamFam, your dedication to the show has lifted us all up so let’s keep talking, inspiring, and dreaming big!”

Tamron Hall recently changed executive producers for the third time after launching under the purview of The View creator and executive producer Bill Geddie, who left during the show’s first season . Candi Carter, formerly executive producer of The View, departed in October and Good Morning America weekend executive producer Quiana Burns stepped in . Hall is also an executive producer.

Hall also just added a new show to her roster: Weekly true crime series Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall will premiere on Court TV in January .

In the week ended Oct. 24, Tamron Hall declined 14% for the week to a 0.6 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz.

Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News from New York City and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.