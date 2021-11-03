Tamron Hall To Host Weekly True Crime Series for Court TV

Tamron Hall will host a new weekly true-crime series for Court TV starting in January, the network said.

Someone They Knew . . . With Tamron Hall will track murder cases and explore how frequently the victims knew the killer. The stories are told using interview, archival footage and re-creations of the crime.

The series will appear Sundays at 9 pm. ET.

"We're thrilled to have Tamron host Someone They Knew," said David Hudson, head of original programming at Scripps, Court TV’s parent company. “With her many years of experience in journalism, TV hosting, and personal connection to unsolved cases, we know she will hook the audience in with her captivating storytelling during each episode."

The show will supplement Court TV’s programming covering and analyzing trials.

Hall hosts the syndicated daytime TV show Tamron Hall. She previously hosted Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall on Investigation Discovery and was a co-host of the third hour of Today and an anchor for MSNBC.

She recently released her first crime novel, "The Wicked Watch," which follows a reporter who unravels the mystery surrounding the death of two Black girls in Chicago.

“When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims,” said Hall. “I have always been pulled into the ‘why’ – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do.”

Court TV was restarted in 2019 by E.W. Scripps and is part of the company's national networks division. The channel is available on cable, over-the-air and over-the-top.