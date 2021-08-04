Court TV Set To Carry Live Testimony From Robert Durst

Court TV said it plans to provide live coverage of all of Robert Durst’s testimony in his high-profile murder trial.

Durst, a real estate heir, is accused of murdering his friend Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to keep her from talking to police investigating the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen.

During the trial on Wednesday, a defense expert will be testifying. Durst is expected to be the next witness and could be on the stand for several days.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Durst was featured in the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst, in which he confessed into a microphone he didn’t realize was still on.

Court TV is part of the E.W. Scripps. Co. and is available on cable, over-the-air and over the top.