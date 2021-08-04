Court TV Set To Carry Live Testimony From Robert Durst
Real estate heir featured in HBO documentary is accused of murder
Court TV said it plans to provide live coverage of all of Robert Durst’s testimony in his high-profile murder trial.
Durst, a real estate heir, is accused of murdering his friend Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to keep her from talking to police investigating the 1982 disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathleen.
During the trial on Wednesday, a defense expert will be testifying. Durst is expected to be the next witness and could be on the stand for several days.
He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.
Durst was featured in the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst, in which he confessed into a microphone he didn’t realize was still on.
Court TV is part of the E.W. Scripps. Co. and is available on cable, over-the-air and over the top.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.