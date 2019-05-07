New Court TV Sets First Live Trial Coverage

The new Court TV is set to start its live, gavel-to-gavel trial coverage when it launches on Wednesday morning.

The network’s first case is a child murder trial outside Atlanta.

Court TV also said it is planning wall-to-wall coverage of the rape trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in New York later this year.

The first trial Court TV will cover live involves a couple accused of murdering their baby. The network said the nature of the crime made it reminiscent of the infamous Casey Anthony case.

Court TV also plans to air live the case of California v. Kellen Winslow II, the former NFL player. Winslow is accused of multiple rapes in San Diego.