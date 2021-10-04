Quiana Burns Replaces Candi Carter on 'Tamron Hall'

Quiana Burns, executive producer of Good Morning America’s weekend edition, is taking over from Candi Carter as interim EP on Disney’s daytime syndicated talk show, Tamron Hall.

Carter is returning to ABC Entertainment to focus on her first-look development deal with her production company, New Chapter Entertainment. Burns will only stay at Tamron Hall until a permanent replacement can be found. Burns and Hall previously worked together at MSNBC.

Prior to the start of this season, the show’s third, Tamron Hall moved from under the auspices of ABC Entertainment to ABC News under ABC News President Kim Godwin and her team, who also oversee GMA.

Carter came to Tamron Hall from ABC’s The View in March 2020, just as the country was locking down because of the coming pandemic. The Daily Mail and other sites have reported that Carter requested to be taken off the show because she could no longer work with Hall. Carter took over after founding executive producer Bill Geddie departed in March 2020, a little more than one year after being hired. At that time, Talia Parkinson-Jones, who was initially hired as Geddie’s co-executive producer, also left the program.

Hall left NBC News and MSNBC in 2017 after the network canceled the third hour of Today, which Hall co-hosted with Al Roker, and replaced it with the ultimately short-lived Megyn Kelly.

In the week ended September 19, Tamron Hall averaged a 0.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s down 13% compared to the same week one year ago, although up 17% in households and 7% in total viewers compared to the prior week when the show was in end-of-season repeats.