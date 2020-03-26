Bill Geddie Exits 'Tamron Hall' as Executive Producer

Bill Geddie has exited Disney’s The Tamron Hall Show as executive producer, a source close to the show confirmed Thursday.

Co-Executive Producer Talia-Parkinson-Jones also departed the show. Candi Carter, who has been co-executive producing The View for the past five years, has taken over showrunning duties. Hilary Estey-McLoughlin remains senior executive producer at TheView while Brian Teta remains executive producer.

Prior to executive producing Tamron Hall, Geddie was the co-creator, with Barbara Walters, and longtime executive producer of The View.

Tamron Hall has been on production hiatus since March 16 due to coronavirus. In the meantime, former Today and MSNBC anchor Hall has been going live on Instagram. The show has been renewed for a second season and is cleared on ABC owned stations in large markets such as New York and Los Angeles.

The New York Post’s Page Six first reported Geddie’s exit. According to the Post, Hall and Geddie did not see eye to eye on how the show should be produced.