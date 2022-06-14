‘Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall’ Renewed for Season Two by Court TV

Court TV said it renewed its original true-crime series Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall for season two.

The show, hosted by Tamron Hall, tells the story of a crime from victim to verdict from the points of view of the people impacted by the case, including lawyers, jurors, law enforcement and the victim’s family and friends.

“Court TV is on pace for its most-watched year yet,” said Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV. “Viewers tuned in for every second of our insightful coverage and expert analysis of the Depp-Heard trial and they have also embraced Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall. We are looking forward to having Tamron in primetime as well as the compelling cases we’re planning to air in the months ahead.”

Court TV got a big viewership boost from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial. More than 500,000 viewers tuned into watch the verdict on June 1. ■