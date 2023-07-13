‘Svengoolie’ Comic Book Out From MeTV

MeTV is dabbling in the comic book business with the release of Svengoolie: Lost in Time. MeTV, which airs horror show Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie Showcase on Saturdays, has partnered with publisher Frank Miller Presents on the 48-page comic.

Rich Koz plays Svengoolie on the show. Svengoolie: Lost in Time is written by Koz, Jim Roche and Chris Faulkner. All three work on the show.

(Image credit: MeTV)

The story features the untold origins of Svengoolie’s cast of characters as an evil Svenbot tries to erase them all from existence. “You can expect bad puns and silly jokes on every page, as Sven must go back in time to save Kerwyn, Tombstone and Boddy Sorrell from a fate worse than old jokes,” teases MeTV.

Chris Jones, Art Balthazar and Franco Aureliani handle the book’s art, with Jones and Stephane Roux providing the covers.

"I'm very happy that Svengoolie: Lost in Time is now in print and ready for the fans to enjoy. Special thanks to [publisher] Dan DiDio and the Frank Miller Presents brand!” said Koz. “It's really exciting to bring the exploits of Sven and his cast beyond video, working with some truly talented artists, and I think the fans will appreciate that the same fun we have in the show will translate onto the pages of this amazing comic book!"

Koz will sign the book at Graham Crackers Comics in Chicago and Aw Yeah Comics in Skokie, Illinois, on Friday, July 14.

Svengoolie averages 2.5 million viewers on MeTV.