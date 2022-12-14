MeTV Expands ‘Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie Showcase’

Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie Showcase, a Saturday night program hosted by top-hatted horror honcho Svengoolie (a.k.a. Rich Koz), expands to 2 ½ hours on MeTV January 7. That night, The Raven, with Vincent Price, Boris Karloff, Peter Lorre and a very young Jack Nicholson, will be shown. The film dates to 1963.

The show, currently two hours long, sees Svengoolie break down vintage or low-budget horror or sci fi films. The expanded time slot will allow for longer movies or returning favorites with less editing needed, and makes more time for Svengoolie bits, whether it’s corny jokes, viewer mail, interviews, guest visits or vintage fare.

Svengoolie is auditioning potential co-hosts in a campaign known as Spawn of Svengoolie. Fans can audition via the Svengoolie app. The search continues into 2023.

Also happening in 2023 is the release of two full-length comic books starring Svengoolie, in development with Frank Miller Presents.

Sventoonie, featuring Toony the Tuna, airs Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Besides The Raven, January will also feature The Invisible Man, Kiss of the Vampire and Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Svengoolie Classic Horror & Sci-Fi Movie Showcase.

Svengoolie launched on WFLD Chicago in 1970. ■