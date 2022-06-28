‘Sventoonie’ Renewed on MeTV

Sventoonie, the companion show to MeTV’s Svengoolie, has been renewed for season two. The new season starts on MeTV October 1, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. There will be 16 new episodes.

Sventoonie runs 30 minutes. Also known as Toony the Tuna, from MeTV’s morning show Toon In With Me, Sventoonie, in top hat and tux, has been learning to be a horror host from Svengoolie host Rich Koz.

Season one of Sventoonie ends July 16, wrapping up 14 episodes.

Svengoolie is a Saturday night horror movie show, as Koz showcases both classic horror and campier stuff. Attack of the Puppet People, The Deadly Mantis and Brides of Dracula are among the horror films to be featured. Svengoolie airs The Ghost and Mr. Chicken July 16, an annual tradition. Don Knotts stars in the 1966 film.

Weigel Broadcasting Co. owns MeTV.

“We are so excited for the MeTV audience to see more of Sventoonie and friends hanging out in Svengoolie’s dungeon bringing mayhem, their favorite classic horror movies and one or two jokes your 14-year-old may have to explain,” said Donna D’Alessandro, executive VP, content for Weigel. “In the words of Sventoonie’s sidekick Blob E. Blob (horn blast sound effect), Yeah! We’ll be back!” ■