Sarah Silverman, TBS Bring ‘Stupid Pet Tricks’ Back to TV

Sarah Silverman hosts Stupid Pet Tricks, which has a sneak peek on TBS, Discovery, TruTV and Animal Planet Sunday, February 11 at 5 p.m. ET, before officially premiering the following day on TBS. The half-hour show is what TBS calls “a reimagining of the iconic David Letterman segment.”

Letterman is an executive producer.

Guest stars, besides the pets, include Jon Hamm, Will Ferrell, Judd Apatow, Howie Mandel, Jack McBrayer, Charlotte McKinney and Letterman himself.

The Stupid Pet Tricks Tour starts February 3 and visits breweries around the nation. The shows are free and pets can audition for the TBS program.

The Stupid Pet Tricks Tour stops at Cigar City Brewing in Tampa February 3, then Deep Ellum Brewing in Dallas February 7, Meanwhile Brewery in Austin February 10, Oskar Blues Brewery in Longmont, Colorado February 13, and another Oskar Blues in Brevard, North Carolina February 17.

Stupid Pet Tricks is executive produced by Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh of The Jay & Tony Show with Worldwide Pants, Incorporated. David Letterman, Sarah Silverman and Amy Zvi are executive producers. Merrill Markoe, who created the segment originally, is a consulting producer.