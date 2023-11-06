Sarah Silverman Takes On ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Role

Sarah Silverman takes over as guest host on The Daily Show for the week starting November 6.

Her guests include Joel Madden, Good Charlotte lead singer and host of Ink Master on Paramount Plus, on Monday, November 6; Cat Bohannon, author of Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution Tuesday, November 7; musician Margo Price Wednesday, November 8; and Judd Apatow, director and producer, Thursday November 9. Apatow is talking up his Peacock film Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.

The Daily Show is on Comedy Central.

Charlamagne tha God hosted The Daily Show last week and Desus Nice did so the week before.

Leslie Jones takes the guest host role the week starting November 13.

Trevor Noah stepped down as Daily Show host in December 2022.

A comedian and actress, Silverman hosted The Sarah Silverman Program on Comedy Central from 2007 to 2010. Her movie roles include A Million Ways to Die in the West and School of Rock.