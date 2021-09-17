Charlamagne Tha God Late-Night Series on Comedy Central Sept. 17

Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey begins on Comedy Central Sept. 17. McKelvey is Charlamagne Tha God and the show is a weekly, half-hour, late-night series. McKelvey and Stephen Colbert executive produce.

A host on radio program The Breakfast Club, McKelvey has been a frequent guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert of course hosted The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, the series ending in 2014.

Tha God’s Honest Truth offers “Charlamagne's culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture,” summarizes Comedy Central. “Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits.”

Rachael Edwards is the showrunner. The show is in the Friday 10 p.m. ET/PT slot.