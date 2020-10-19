Showtime to Air Election Night Special Hosted by Colbert

Stephen Colbert will host a live election night special on Showtime Nov. 3. Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 goes on at 11 p.m. ET and runs for an hour. Guests include Charlamagne Tha God and Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of Showtime politics show The Circus.

Colbert hosts The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, corporate sibling of Showtime.

“It’s going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to WANT to change,” said Colbert.

Colbert hosted an election night special on Showtime in 2016.

Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers of the special, and of The Late Show.