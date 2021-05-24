‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Returns to Ed Sullivan Theater June 14

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York June 14 with a full, vaccinated audience. The show has gone more than a year, with 205 episodes, without a live audience amidst the pandemic. Sixteen of the 205 episodes have been filmed live, with no spectators.

The Late Show airs on CBS. It went remote on March 16, when Colbert delivered his monologue from his bathtub at home.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated prior to entering the theater. Face masks will be optional.

Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers of The Late Show.