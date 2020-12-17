President-Elect Biden on ‘The Late Show’ Dec. 17

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill are on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Dec. 17. Colbert sits with the Biden's in Wilmington, Delaware. The episode starts at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

It is the Biden's first joint television appearance since the election, according to CBS.

George Clooney is a guest on the program Dec. 18.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert broadcasts from the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York.

Executive producers on The Late Show are Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.