‘Daily Show’ Guest Hosts Will Include Michael Kosta, Desus Nice, Charlamagne Tha God

A batch of guest hosts takes over Comedy Central’s The Daily Show starting October 16. Michael Kosta, correspondent on The Daily Show, hosts the week starting October 16. Desus Nice, who co-hosted Desus & Mero on Showtime, hosts the week starting October 23. Charlamagne tha God, radio host, hosts the week of October 30 and Sarah Silverman, comedian and actress, hosts the week starting November 6.

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones hosts the week beginning November 13, and the following week features the Daily Show News Team Takeover, involving Dulce Sloan, Ronny Chieng and others.

Comedian and writer Michelle Wolf is The Daily Show guest host the week of November 27.

Trevor Noah stepped down as host in December 2022, after succeeding Jon Stewart in the role in 2015. Guest hosts earlier this year included John Leguizamo, Chelsea Handler, Al Franken and Wanda Sykes.