Showtime Orders Late-Night Show From Desus and Mero

Showtime has ordered a weekly late-night series starring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The half-hour program, representing the first-ever weekly late-night talk show on the network, is scheduled for premiere in 2019.

Desus and Mero will speak “highly off the cuff,” says Showtime, and chat with guests about pop culture, sports, music and politics.

“We have waited a long time to enter the talk-show space, and we were only going to do it if we felt like we had the next big thing,” said David Nevins, president and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc. “Desus and Mero feel like exactly that: They have knockout comedic voices, they’re brilliant interviewers and they always have a unique take on culture both high and low. They have a loyal and devoted fan base that will only multiply, and we can’t wait to see them take it to the next level on Showtime.”

Produced by Showtime in New York, the program will be executive produced by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, and Victor Lopez.

Longtime acquaintances Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter. That led to a podcast called the Bodega Boys, which the pair turned into the weeknight talk show Desus and Mero on Viceland.

Desus and Mero are departing Viceland for the Showtime series.

“We’re honored and excited to be joining the Showtime family,” Desus Nice said. “The brand is stronger than ever and we look forward to continuing to make amazing authentic television that will make your wiggington explode.”

Added The Kid Mero: “I’m excited to be joining a network with such a strong foundation and track record of producing fuegooooo and to break new ground with a late-night comedy show!”