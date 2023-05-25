‘Stranger Sings!’ Live Streams May 27, May 28

Stage production Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, a spoof on the Netflix hit drama, offers live streams of the show May 27 and May 28. Set in Hawkins, Indiana in 1983, the show ran off-Broadway in New York for nine months before it closed May 7. It was performed at Playhouse 46.

Live stream access costs $19.99. The show happens at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET May 27, and 2 p.m. May 28.

Jeffrey Laughrun plays Mike, Caroline Huerta plays Joyce and handles the Will puppet, Jamir Brown is Lucas, Jeremiah Garcia is Dustin, Garrett Poladian is Steve and Jonathan, Harley Seger portrays Eleven and Nancy, SLee plays Barb and Shawn W. Smith portrays Hopper.

Jonathan Hogue created the show and Nick Flatto directed.

Barb, who some Stranger Things superfans feel got short shrift in the series, is the star of the stage show.

Season four of Stranger Things was released on Netflix May 27, 2022. The series centers around the residents of Hawkins. Experiments at a top-secret government facility in town open up access to a creepy other-world known as the Upside Down. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo are in the cast.