Spectrum News Maine Launches

Spectrum News launches Spectrum News Maine across the state February 5. Launching as a streaming network in the fall, Spectrum News Maine is a 24/7 linear news network available to Spectrum subscribers. It features local headlines at the top and bottom of every hour and weather every 10 minutes, on the 1’s.

Spectrum News Maine is on channel 1 for subscribers, and is also available on the Spectrum News App for mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV.

“We are living in a time when reliable local news is more important – and harder to find – than it has ever been,” said Sam Singal, group VP, editorial and content, Spectrum Networks. “All of our Spectrum News networks are driven by a deep commitment to providing objective and trusted journalism, but as a Mainer with family in the state, I’m especially looking forward to sharing our work with communities there.”

Spectrum News Maine integrates Spectrum News Plus, which curates nationally relevant local stories from across the country, and local coverage from reporters in Maine.

Spectrum News channels are in operation in Florida, Hawaii, California, New York, Ohio and Texas, among other states.

When the streaming network launched in Maine in September, Spectrum News senior VP and general manager Alison Hellman said, “Spectrum News’ new network is a testament to our commitment and investment in Maine. The launch is part of an ongoing effort to reach more communities across the country with Spectrum News’ objective news and content and to advance our mission of helping viewers become more informed and engaged citizens.”

Maine’s Nielsen DMAs include Portland-Auburn and Bangor.