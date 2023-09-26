Spectrum News Expands in Kansas City and Maine

Spectrum News has launched a linear news channel in Kansas City and a streaming news channel in Maine. A rebrand of Spectrum Sports Kansas City, Spectrum News in that market will feature local headlines every 30 minutes and local weather, in addition to the local sports coverage the network has been offering.

Spectrum News in Maine is available via Roku and Apple devices as well as the Spectrum News mobile app, for Charter Communications’s Spectrum customers across Maine.

“Spectrum News’ expansion into Kansas City is part of our deep commitment to providing objective and trusted journalism, which is essential for a vibrant democracy,” Spectrum News senior VP and general manager Alison Hellman said. “As with our other Spectrum News networks, our mission in Kansas City is to inform the local communities we serve through relevant and balanced coverage of the news and events that impact them, creating a more empowered, engaged, and thriving community.”

Spectrum News integrates Spectrum News Plus, which curates nationally relevant local stories from across the country, local reporting from on-the-ground reporters and Spectrum Sports Kansas City’s key content. The new network will continue to include coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs during the weekly Red Zone show and live postgame coverage. Local high school football and basketball games will air each Friday throughout the respective seasons.

Spectrum News is on channel 1 in Kansas City.

Spectrum News Maine will feature local headlines every 30 minutes, generated by reporters in the state, local weather reporting, and news and content from Spectrum News Plus.

Currently airing 24 hours a day on weekdays, it goes to a 24/7 programming schedule in late fall.

“Spectrum News’ new network is a testament to our commitment and investment in Maine,” Hellman said. “The launch is part of an ongoing effort to reach more communities across the country with Spectrum News’ objective news and content and to advance our mission of helping viewers become more informed and engaged citizens.”