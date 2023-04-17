Charter Launches Spectrum News Plus Streaming Network On Mobile And CTV

Charter Communications’ Spectrum News unit said it launched Spectrum News Plus, a streaming news network available via apps on mobile and connected TV to Spectrum subscribers.

Spectrum News said the new network will provide localized reporting and weather from its 30 local news channels and Washington bureau.

Promos promise “balanced reporting, real conext and in-depth coverage 24 hours a day.” The network will initially program continuous news Monday through Friday. It plans to add Saturday and Sunday programming by the summer.

“By combining the power of our deeply-rooted local newsrooms with objective coverage of the day’s headlines, we are helping our audiences connect with their communities while also providing them with a comprehensive view of the world around them,” said Alison Hellman, senior VP, Spectrum News. “The launch of Spectrum News Plus will allow even more of our customers to have access to our news coverage, and furthers our commitment to and investment in providing meaningful news to our audiences wherever they are, and however they want to watch it.”

The Spectrum News App is free to anyone for a 30-day trial, after which it’s available to authenticated Spectrum customers at no additional charge.

The channel’s lineup starts at 6 am E.T. with anchor Bree Driscoll. Sharon Tazewell anchors the weekend evening news starting at 6 p.m.

The network will also feature show from Spectrum News channels including Spectrum News NY1’s On Stage and Spectrum News 1 in California’s LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez.