Six Nations Rugby Championship Final Round March 16

The 2024 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship concludes March 16, with Ireland poised to win the championship. The annual tournament features England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Peacock has the matches live. Peacock’s Premium package costs $5.99 monthly.

Wales faces Italy in Cardiff March 16, with a 10:15 a.m. ET kickoff. Both are playing to avoid last place. Wales is winless and Italy has one win.

Ireland plays Scotland in Dublin that day, with a 12:45 p.m. kickoff. Ireland, at 3-1, wins the championship with a win, draw or loss with two bonus points. Ireland has 16 points, while England, also at 3-1, has 12 points.

England plays France in Lyon at 3:30.

Also on March 16, NBC has Wales-Italy on delay, with a noon ET start.

Also on delay, March 17, is Ireland-Scotland at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC, then France-England at 12 p.m.

Ahmed Fareed is the studio host and Brian Hightower, who played for the U.S. team, is an analyst with Alex Corbisiero, who played for England.