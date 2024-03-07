Six Nations Rugby Action Continues on Peacock, CNBC

The Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship continues March 9 and 10. NBC Sports covers the event, which features the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Peacock has the matches live and CNBC has them on delay.

On Saturday, March 9, Scotland plays Italy in Rome, kicking off at 9:15 ET. At 11:15 a.m. ET, it’s Ireland versus England at Twickenham in London.

On Sunday, March 10, Wales hosts France in Cardiff with a 10 a.m. start.

All matches are live on Peacock.

CNBC has Scotland versus Italy March 10 at 6:30 a.m. ET, Ireland-England at 8:30 a.m., and Wales-France at 12 p.m. that day.

Brian Hightower, who played for the U.S. team from 1997 to 2000, is in the studio with Alex Corbisiero, who played for England in 2011 and 2012.

Ireland, at 3-0, is winning the Six Nations competition. England and Scotland are 2-1. France is 1-1 with a tie, Italy is 0-2 with a tie, and Wales is winless.

The tournament started February 2 and concludes March 16.

Peacock’s Premium package costs $5.99 monthly.