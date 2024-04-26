Sarah Garcia Named Weekend Anchor at Telemundo 40 in Texas

Sarah Garcia has been promoted to weekend anchor at KTLM McAllen, Texas, known as Telemundo 40. Starting April 27, she will anchor Noticias Telemundo 40 weekends at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Garcia has been a multimedia journalist at KTLM for five years, and will continue in that role. She will work alongside weather anchor Gabriela Gutierrez and sports anchor Hector Severeyn on the weekend newscasts.

“Sarah has been an integral part of our news team for almost seven years, and we are happy to expand her role to acknowledge her contributions and skill as a journalist,” said Iris Rodriguez, news director, Telemundo 40. “We are confident her experience and connection with our audiences will continue to enhance our news coverage to best-serve our communities."

The station is part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group. It is located in the Rio Grande Valley, on the Mexican border, in the Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen DMA.

Garcia started as an intern at KTLM in 2017, then moved on to being a production assistant, then a reporter in 2019. She graduated from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.