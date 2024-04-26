CBS Sports Kicks Off FAST Channel for UEFA Champions League on Pluto TV

A new FAST channel will focus on the UEFA Champions League.

CBS Sports said it launched a new 24-hour free, ad supported streaming television (FAST) channel devoted to the UEFA Champions League.

Dubbed Champions League, the new channel will be initially available on Pluto TV, which, like CBS Sports, is part of Paramount Global.

The channel will also be available via connected devices through the CBS Sports App.

CBS Sports said it plans to make the channel available on additional platforms, including Paramount Plus, which streams every UEFA Champions League match live and on demand. Non-Paramount-owned platforms will also be added in the future.

The FAST channel will feature highlights from this season’s matches as well as looks back at legendary players and memorable games.

CBS Sports operates two other FAST Channels with CBS Sports HQ and soccer-focused Golazo Network. Golazo has garnered more than 4.2 billion video views over the last year, according to the company.

The UEFA Championships League, composed of the top teams in Europe, has been on CBS Sports since 2020.

“UEFA Champions League represents the absolute best soccer in the world, and this new channel delivers fans an always-on venue to relive the special moments, sensational goals, iconic players and storied clubs that define this one-of-a-kind tournament,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, executive VP, digital, CBS Sports, News, Stations and Entertainment. “CBS Sports is the 24/7 home for soccer fans in this country, and we’re excited for this latest addition to our industry-leading multiplatform soccer coverage.”