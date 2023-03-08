CBS Sports Starting Free Golazo Network Dedicated to Soccer

CBS Sports said it plans to launch the Golazo Network, a free 24-hour free streaming network dedicated to soccer on April 11.

The network will have live matches, taking advantage of the rights CBS Sports has to UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf national team competitions, Barclays Women’s Super League, Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol and the AFC Champions League.

It will also feature pre-and post-match breakdowns, magazine shows and films from Paramount Plus’ Stories from the Beautiful Game documentary series.

Golazo Network will also feature Morning Footy, a morning show hosted by Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor and Alexis Guerreros

The network will be available on Paramount Plus, Pluto TV, the CBS Sports App and CBSSports.com at launch.

“The launch of the CBS Sports Golazo Network demonstrates the continued evolution of our industry-leading soccer coverage as we build on the incredible momentum we have created the past three years delivering authentic, informative, engaging and entertaining content across multiple platforms,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “Led by our best-in-class studio shows and announcers, more than 2,400 live soccer matches a year and now a dedicated soccer streaming network, CBS Sports is the ultimate destination for soccer fans.” ■