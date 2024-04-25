The CW Inks New Deal For Miss USA, Miss Teen USA
Three more years on broadcast for pageants
The CW has entered into an exclusive multi-year broadcast partnership for the Miss USA Pageant and the Miss Teen USA Pageant. The 73rd Miss USA Pageant will air live on the network Sunday, August 4, and Miss Teen USA will air live on The CW Thursday, August 1.
Both go for two hours.
The CW ran Miss USA in September. Before that, it had a host of different homes, including NBC, Reelz, Fox and FYI.
Miss Teen USA streamed on The CW app and on CWTV.com last year.
“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization to broadcast these two quality competitions that resonate with legions of fans across the country,” said Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming at The CW. “We look forward to continuing the storied tradition of these pageants, refreshed with a modern sensibility, on The CW for the next three years.”
Both events will take place in Los Angeles. The hosts, judges and venues will be announced later.
“The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Organization is thrilled to partner with The CW Network to bring Miss USA and now the Miss Teen USA to audiences and viewers across the nation,” said Laylah Rose, president and CEO of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA. “The Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants have captivated audiences for decades with their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in their communities. Through our exciting partnership with The CW, a blend of nostalgia and innovation, we are excited to showcase this prestigious competition and remain a beloved staple in family homes everywhere.”
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
The CW said the next Miss USA will feature modernized rules “that better reflect the goals of today’s women.” It is the first time any adult woman can compete in Miss USA, regardless of age, marital status or parental status.
Noelia Voigt of Utah won Miss USA last year. The CW said viewership peaked at over 1.1 million viewers. UmaSofia Srivastava of New Jersey won Miss Teen USA.
The new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2024 competition later this year.
The 73rd Miss USA Pageant is executive produced by Renato Basile.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.