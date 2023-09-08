The CW Grabs ‘Miss USA Pageant’

Reigning Miss Teen USA Faron Medhi (l.) and reigning Miss USA Morgan Romano will crown their successors on The CW telecasts.

The 72nd Miss USA Pageant will be on The CW Friday, September 29, marking its return to broadcast TV. The telecast goes for two hours.

Companion pageant Miss Teen USA, also on September 29, will stream on The CW’s app and on CWTV.com.

The Miss USA host has not been named.

“The Miss USA Pageant and Miss Teen USA Pageant are time-honored traditions. We are thrilled to be collaborating with [owner] Laylah Rose and [executive producer] Renato Basile for what is sure to be a night of exciting entertainment,” said Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming, The CW.

Both events take place at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. The pageants bring together titleholders from each state as they compete to win Miss USA 2023 and Miss Teen USA 2023.

Morgan Romano of North Carolina, Miss USA 2022, and Faron Medhi of Nebraska, Miss Teen USA 2022, will be in attendance to pass the crown to their successors. The new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 competition at the end of 2023.

“I am incredibly excited about the collaboration with The CW for the broadcast of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. We are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present viewers with a modern and progressive approach to a 70-year-old tradition, and we’re looking forward to the moment when this year’s deserving champions are crowned,” said Laylah Rose, president/CEO of the Miss USA & Teen USA Organization.

NBC used to air Miss USA, which was owned by Donald Trump, and cut its partnership after Trump made disparaging comments about Mexican immigrants. Trump sold the event in 2015, and Reelz picked up the telecast. The pageant then changed hands again and was broadcast by Fox for several years, shifting again to cable network FYI in 2020.

“I am excited to be working side by side with the Miss USA/Miss Teen franchise and its new owner Laylah Rose. Bringing together our unique A-list teams is going to make for an exhilarating production,” RB Entertainnent executive producer Renato Basile said.