RuPaul Game Show ‘Lingo’ Returns to CBS May 24

RuPaul returns to host the second season of ‘Lingo.’

Lingo, RuPaul’s word-twisting game show, returns for season two on CBS Friday, May 24. Two episodes air that night, and stream on Paramount Plus, too.

The show sees teams of two face off in puzzle rounds to guess letters that eventually reveal words. New for season two, the winner in each episode goes on to compete in the next one.

RuPaul Andre Charles is executive producer for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group. Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright exec produce for Triple Brew Media.

Lingo had been a syndicated show in the late ‘80s, and came back on GSN years later. The show premiered in the U.K. a few years ago, and debuted on CBS in early 2023.

Lingo is an All3Media / IDTV and Talpa TV format, distributed by All3Media International.

RuPaul hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV.