‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag’ Race Season Two on VH1 August 12
By Michael Malone published
Nine celebrities undergo drag transformations and compete
Season two of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres Friday, August 12 on VH1. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities leave their true identities behind as they “fully embrace the miracle of drag,” according to VH1. “It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.”
Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the lip sync showdown based on a new category. When the competition ends, one will be crowned America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.
RuPaul is the host and the judges are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.
Mentors are “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change. Also scheduled to appear are Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki.
The celebs on season one included singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Riverdale cast member Jordan Connor and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman.
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles and James Sunderland the executive producers. Tim Palazzola exec produces for VH1. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.