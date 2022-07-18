‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag’ Race Season Two on VH1 August 12

Season two of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres Friday, August 12 on VH1. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, nine celebrities leave their true identities behind as they “fully embrace the miracle of drag,” according to VH1. “It will be kept secret who each contestant is until they are asked to sashay away, allowing viewers to focus on their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.”

Each week, the celebrities will undergo complete drag transformations and compete in the lip sync showdown based on a new category. When the competition ends, one will be crowned America’s Next Celeb Drag Superstar and awarded $100,000 for their favorite charity.

RuPaul is the host and the judges are Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Mentors are “Queen Supremes” Brooke Lynn Heights, Jujubee and Monét X Change. Also scheduled to appear are Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki.

The celebs on season one included singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Riverdale cast member Jordan Connor and American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles and James Sunderland the executive producers. Tim Palazzola exec produces for VH1. ■