NBA, NHL Playoffs Roll On; NFL Draft Concludes: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (April 27-28)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

The NBA and NHL Playoffs dominate the list of live TV sports events airing during the last weekend of April.

ABC on Saturday will televise game four of the Denver Nuggets-Los Angeles Lakers series with the defending NBA champions holding a three games to none lead over the Lakers. Also on Saturday, TNT will air a tripleheader featuring game four of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Orlando Magic, and game three of the Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans and the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series.

On Sunday, ABC will air an afternoon doubleheader, including game four of the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76’ers and the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series. TNT’s Sunday doubleheader features Game four of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers and the Minnesota Timberwolves-Phoenix Suns series.

The first round of the NHL playoffs continues on Saturday with four games on TBS, including the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Islanders, Florida Panthers-Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins-Toronto Maple Leafs, and Dallas Stars-Vegas Golden Knights series.

On Sunday, TBS will air Game fours from the Vancouver Canucks-Nashville Predators, New York Rangers-Washington Capitals, and Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings series, while TNT will televise Game four of the Winnipeg Jets-Colorado Avalanche series.

The NFL Draft will continue on Saturday with ABC televising round three, and on Sunday, with the network airing rounds four through seven.

On the soccer field, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will televise 10 live Premier League soccer matches throughout the weekend. On the bowling lanes, Fox on Sunday will air the Pro Bowlers Association’s Tournament of Champions.

On the links, CBS and Golf Channel will provide weekend coverage of the PGA Zurich Classic. On the racetrack, NBC will televise Sunday’s IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama race.

On the baseball diamond, ESPN on Sunday night will televise the Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox matchup. In the octagon, ESPN on Saturday will televise the UFC Fight Night event featuring a main event bout between flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez.