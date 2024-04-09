Read the April 2024 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’

The April magazine edition goes inside stations’ efforts to use FAST channels and other digital platforms to provide news around the clock. Plus, read an update on the rollout of NextGen TV in one of its key testbed markets, Detroit; learn more about local broadcasters’ efforts to take advantage of the troubles in pay TV’s regional sports network business; read why syndication’s old rules don’t apply anymore; and more.

To read the April digital edition of B+C Multichannel News, click here or on the image above.

Subscribe to the print edition of B+C Multichannel News by clicking here.