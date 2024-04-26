Environmental Groups Aim To Make Unscripted TV More Sustainable

Two environmentally-focused groups are partnering to engage the unscripted TV world in finding better ways to address climate change. Reality of Change is an eco-entertainment organization founded by Cyle Zezo, former VP and head of alternative programming at The CW. It is partnering with the nonprofit Rare. Rare’s Entertainment Lab supports writers, producers and creators in telling stories that offer climate solutions.

The partnership’s first priority is assembling an advisory committee consisting of non-scripted production companies and creative professionals who will help establish a course of action for the industry. The initiative will compile climate and sustainability-focused research and analysis about industry trends, audience impact and relevant scientific studies.

(Image credit: Reality of Change)

“Climate change is reality, and to shine a light on this global issue, we believe there is no entertainment sector better suited to showing climate solutions on screen than unscripted television. We want to answer the call of both the creative community and the audiences we serve who are looking for action to be taken, who want to become more engaged and are demanding more from their entertainment,” said Zezo. “Partnering with our friends at Rare’s Entertainment Lab, we are looking to reflect our rapidly changing world by charting a new, more sustainable course for our industry and the planet.”

Zezo spent nine years at The CW before departing last year. He said 24 production companies have committed to the advisory committee venture.

Ellis Watamanuk is senior director of Rare’s Entertainment Lab.

“As the world grapples with a quickly, dangerously changing climate, and more Americans recognize that climate change is happening, it’s only natural to see these themes and solutions appearing in unscripted content,” Watamanuk said. “Over the past few years, we have seen climate and sustainability pop up in big and small ways on our screens — from cooking to home renovation, from fashion to dating. Rare is honored to partner with Reality of Change and the many great producers and creatives in our advisory cohort, and to learn from them as we work to build a collective path forward towards a safe, healthy and just climate future.”