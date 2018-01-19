Freeform’s Jarmon Joins CW as VP of Scripted

Julie Jarmon has joined The CW as VP, scripted development. She comes from Freeform, where she was executive director, scripted programming and development. Prior to that, Jarmon was manager, drama development at NBC.

The CW also promoted a few team members, as Laura Terry moved up to VP, scripted development, and Cyle Zezo was named director, alternative series, specials and digital programming.

All three report to Gaye Hirsch, executive VP, development at The CW.

Terry joined The CW in 2016 from production company Full Fathom Five, where she was VP. She was director of scripted programming at The CW before her promotion.

Zezo was named The CW’s manager, alternative series, specials and digital programming in 2017, developing unscripted programming and digital programming for CW Seed and working on specials such as TheCritics’ Choice Awards and EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge.