Catchy Comedy Features ‘Gomer Pyle, USMC’ Weekend Marathon

Next up for the weekend binge at Catchy Comedy is Gomer Pyle, USMC. Every weekend, Catchy Comedy features The Catchy Binge, a marathon of a classic sitcom. The network will air 78 episodes of Gomer Pyle the weekend of April 27-28, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday with the episode “Gomer Pyle, Super Chef” and ending early Monday morning with “Goodbye Camp Henderson, Hello Sergeant Carter.”

Gomer Pyle, a spinoff of The Andy Griffith Show, was on CBS from 1964 to 1969. Jim Nabors played Gomer, a goofy gas station attendant from Mayberry who enlists in the Marine Corps. Frank Sutton and Ronnie Schell were also in the cast.

Catchy Comedy launched last year, a rebrand of Weigel Broadcasting’s digital network Decades. The tagline is “Catch All the Laughs” and the programs include All in the Family, Night Court, Taxi and Cheers.

The Catchy Binge featured The Best of Looney Tunes April 20-22.

Weigel networks include MeTV, Start TV, Heroes & Icons and Movies!