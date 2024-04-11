Catchy Comedy Plans Looney Tunes Weekend Marathon

Catchy Comedy Network offers a Looney Tunes weekend marathon when The Catchy Binge: The Best of Looney Tunes happens April 20-22. It starts at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, April 20, offering 234 back-to-back shorts, and ends at 6 a.m. Monday, April 22.

The marathon includes what Catchy calls “a specially curated collection of Bugs Bunny’s greatest shorts, which includes What's Opera Doc and Rabbit Seasoning.” Along with Bugs, The Catchy Binge features Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Road Runner and the Coyote, Tweety and Sylvester.

Catchy Comedy launched in March 2023, a rebrand of Decades Network. It is part of Weigel Broadcasting. Classic sitcoms on Catchy include The Brady Bunch, I Love Lucy, The Odd Couple, Night Court and Taxi.

Catchy Comedy features The Catchy Binge on weekends. Bosom Buddies is featured April 13-14, with 84 episodes lined up. Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari starred in that sitcom.