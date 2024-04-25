Fuse Urging Young Viewers To Vote With Blunt Campaign

Fuse Media isn’t mincing words in a campaign urging its young viewers to register and participate in the 2024 elections.

Fuse, the Latino-owned entertainment company, is launching a series of public service announcements using the tagline “Just F✓ing Vote” — a slogan that’s a good fit for today’s coarse political climate.

“We knew that to have a real impact on a generation of young people who are understandably disengaged voters, we needed a campaign bold enough to break through the clutter, yet still inspire action. By leaning into the inherent ridiculousness of political theatre, this serious message becomes that much more accessible.” explained John Stover, design director for the Just F✓ing Vote campaign.

The PSA will appear on Fuse, FM, Fuse Plus, Fuse’s YouTube channels and on its social media channels.

The ads will send viewers to the website of NextGen America, the youth-vote organization Fuse is working with.

Fuse Media will also air issue-related programming stunts and feature factoids in the on-screen bottom third, providing viewers with information on the issues important to younger audiences and voting-related facts.

NextGen America and Fuse Media will also work together to produce man-on-the-street interviews with young, diverse voters on the issues they are most concerned about.

“Fuse Media’s core mission is to raise the voices of underserved and underrepresented multicultural communities,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero.

“Collaborating with NextGen America on their goal to engage the largest and most diverse young generation in American history aligns perfectly with our mission in an election year so important as this one. We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership and can’t wait to help inspire the biggest turnout yet of young voters during an election year,” Roggero said.

In the 2020 presidential election, 33% of eligible young voters failed to participate.

“NextGen America is proud to partner with Fuse Media to educate, mobilize, and register young voters across the country as a part of the Just F✓ing Vote campaign,” NextGen America president Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said. “Building a democracy that represents and reflects all of us starts with meeting young people where they’re at. Together, we are empowering a new diverse group of voters with the tools to turn out and make their voices heard at the ballot box this year, and we are excited to see this program in action.”