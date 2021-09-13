Fuse Plus Streaming Service Launches with Original Series

Fuse Media said its streaming service Fuse Plus launched Sept. 13 with original series, documentaries and independent films aimed at a young, multicultural audience.

Amara La Negra (Image credit: Fuse)

The company said it also made a deal with Amara La Negra, musician, author and activist. The first show to result from the agreement, Don’t Cancel Me With Amara La Negra, will premiere Dec. 1 on Fuse and Fuse Plus. In each half-hour episode, La Negra discusses issues, but with people in Miami and a panel of local advocates and business owners.

La Negra hosted a town hall on Fuse last October, before the election.

Among the shows appearing on Fuse Plus in September are extended episodes of Shine True (with bonus footage and a reunion show); Season 3 of Made From Scratch and original series Sex Sells, focused on sex-focused businesses from a female perspective.

Fuse Plus costs $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year, and has limited ads. Exclusive content will air day-and-day with linear TV premieres on the Fuse channel. Cable and satellite subscribers can also get access to the original programming through a TV everywhere app. Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat are also available on a free tier of Fuse Plus, along with select episodes of its original shows and short-form content.

The streaming service is available on Roku, iOS and Android in addition to Apple TV and Fire TV.