Fuse Plus Streaming Service Launches with Original Series
‘Don’t Cancel Me With Amara La Negra’ to premiere Dec. 1 on Fuse and Fuse Plus
Fuse Media said its streaming service Fuse Plus launched Sept. 13 with original series, documentaries and independent films aimed at a young, multicultural audience.
The company said it also made a deal with Amara La Negra, musician, author and activist. The first show to result from the agreement, Don’t Cancel Me With Amara La Negra, will premiere Dec. 1 on Fuse and Fuse Plus. In each half-hour episode, La Negra discusses issues, but with people in Miami and a panel of local advocates and business owners.
La Negra hosted a town hall on Fuse last October, before the election.
Among the shows appearing on Fuse Plus in September are extended episodes of Shine True (with bonus footage and a reunion show); Season 3 of Made From Scratch and original series Sex Sells, focused on sex-focused businesses from a female perspective.
Fuse Plus costs $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year, and has limited ads. Exclusive content will air day-and-day with linear TV premieres on the Fuse channel. Cable and satellite subscribers can also get access to the original programming through a TV everywhere app. Fuse Beat, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat are also available on a free tier of Fuse Plus, along with select episodes of its original shows and short-form content.
The streaming service is available on Roku, iOS and Android in addition to Apple TV and Fire TV.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
