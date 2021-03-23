Fuse Launches Streaming Unit Heading Into Upfront

Fuse Media said it is launching a streaming division, creating another way for advertisers to reach the company’s young diverse audience.

As part of its upfront pitch, Fuse also said it was creating two streaming brands with Fuse Backstage and Fuse Sweat.

Fuse Backstage is for music fans, featuring performances, interviews, documentaries and reality shows. It launches March 24 on Samsung TV Plus, Vizio SmartCast and on Redbox’s Free Live TV.

Fuse Sweat brings back the 1980s fitness craze. Look for Jane Fonda, Richard Simmons, Billy Blanks and Denise Austin, complete with the spandex and leg warmers you might remember. The service launches later this month on Vizio SmartCast.

The streaming strategy comes into view at Fuse’s first upfront since a management buyout that made it a Latino-owned and managed company led by CEO Miguel (Mike) Roggero.

“As a Latino-owned and operated company, Fuse Media is keenly positioned to serve our audience, because unlike others, we are this audience,” said Roggero.

“By aligning our board and management team with our content and audience, our company more than ever, fully reflects the diversity of our programming and viewers. This shift has made us one of the few minority-owned media brands in entertainment,” Roggero said. “Because we are able to turn on a dime to take advantage of the rapidly-changing media marketplace, we have been able to expand the Fuse Media brand to everywhere audiences want to view our content, including the rapidly-growing streaming universe.”

Four new original series are part of the Fuse upfront presentation including Sex Sells, Untitled Disruptor Art Show, Like a Girl and Shine True.

Fuse said five series are returning, including Fuse Docs, Fuse Films, Future History, Made From Scratch and True Dating Stories. Future History will add Future Middle Eastern History editions in August.

Original shows in development include Brother Nature Saves the World, Borrowed Nation, Pay It Forward, The Mentorship, The Passport and You Can’t Stop Us.

“Fuse continues to adapt to the rapid shifts in consumer tastes by delivering authentic, entertaining content across all screens and harnessing our creative power to impact positive change,” said Fernando Romero, Fuse Media’s head of ad sales. “The benefit for advertisers and agencies is that Fuse authentically connects with the diverse audience they seek to engage. Empowered by our content across all platforms, these viewers have come to embrace Fuse as an inspiring reflection of the societal changes most important to them and their families. We’ve earned their trust and in turn they trust the brands that support Fuse.”

Fuse said it was working with Ipsy, the beauty subscription service, to create digital and social content tied to the original series Shine True. Shine True, a co-production of Fuse Media, OUTtv and Vice Studios, tracks trans and non-binary young adults leading up to a big event. It is hosted by transgender musician and activist Lucas Silvery and non-binary photographer and model Richie Shazam. Subjects featured on the show will receive beauty products from Ipsy’s Glam Bag, Glam Bag Plus and Glam Bag X.

Fuse is also expanding its branded content business by working with Sofar Sounds to create content around virtual live music events.

Fuse has also renewed its partnership with The Music Center and Grand Park.