Fuse Media Sets Election-Themed Town Hall Special

Fuse Media will premiere a new special in October that will focus on the upcoming election.

The special, Fuse Town Hall: Our Votes Matter, will premiere Oct. 23 and will feature discussions about issues that, heading into the election, are important to the network's multicultural, millennial audience, said the network.

The special will be moderated by Singer/author Amara La Negra and will feature political rights activist María Teresa Kumar, LGBTQ+ and Latinx advocate Ingrid Duran, immigrant rights activist Sara Mora, former Houston city council candidate Marcel McClinton, environmental activist Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali, human and civil rights activist Pete White, and climate change activists Julian Brave NoiseCat and Jamie Margolin.

Fuse has also partner with Color of Change PAC, which will participate in and promote the Town Hall special and will work with Fuse to encourage its young, multicultural audience to register and vote through linear, social and digital content pieces featuring musicians, comedians and activists.

“We are coming together with our partners and a strong, diverse group of influencers, activists and experts to encourage and rally Americans as we head closer to November 3,” Miguel Roggero, Fuse Media CEO said in a statement. “As young people are heading to the polls to decide who will help them move the country forward, our goal is to inform voters about the importance of casting a ballot on both a macro and micro level.”