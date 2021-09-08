Comscore Signs New TV Measurement Deal with Fuse Media

Comscore said it signed an agreement to provide Fuse Media with national TV audience measurement for the linear Fuse channel.

Under the agreement Fuse will have access to Comscore TV, the company’s new audience measurement service.

The deal comes as measurement companies, including Comscore, aim to compete with ratings leader Nielsen, which recently lost accreditation from the Media Rating Council for its national TV service.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fuse Media on National TV measurement," said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer at Comscore. "This agreement underscores Comscore's reputation as a trusted third-party benchmark of consumer behavior, and we look forward to providing the Fuse team with meaningful, stable insights that enable them to fully understand and better serve their audience."