Nathan Lane, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Carl Clemons-Hopkins to Receive Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television Honors

Nathan Lane, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Carl Clemons-Hopkins are among the list of entertainers receiving honors at the inaugural Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema and Television ceremony set for June 7 in Los Angeles.

The event, which honors the finest achievements from the LGBTQ+ entertainment community both in front of and behind the camera, will recognize Lane with its Career Achievement Award; Rodriguez with its Vanguard Award for her work in the Apple TV Plus’ comedy series Loot; and Carl Clemons-Hopkins, who will receive the Supporting Performance Award for Television for their role in Max’s Emmy Award-winning series Hacks, according to the Critics Choice Association.

“I am extremely proud to be able to announce this inaugural event showcasing the best performances from the LGBTQ+ community in film and television,” said Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association in a statement. “A significant number of the CCA’s membership identifies as LGBTQ+, so this Celebration is extremely meaningful to our organization.”

The Critics Choice Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television event will stream on Here TV, according to the organization.

Other event honorees as announced by the Critics Choice Association include:

–Showrunner, Executive Producer, Director, and Writer Abe Sylvia will receive the Showrunner Award for his work on the hit Apple TV+ comedy series, Palm Royale.

–Actor Chris Perfetti will be honored with the Breakthrough Performance Award for Television (Series) for his role as Jacob Hill in the ABC, Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television series, Abbott Elementary.

–Actor Fernando Carsa will receive the Rising Star Award for his role as Memo in the Apple TV+ series, Acapulco.

–Star Trek actor George Takei will accept the Social Justice Award for his tireless fight for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and marriage equality.

–Henry R. Muñoz III will receive the CCA’s first-ever Industry Leadership Award for not only being an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, but also for his philanthropic involvements and commitment to advance diverse storytelling through his leadership at Funny Or Die.

–Chef, Author, and Entrepreneur Kristin Kish will be awarded the TV Host Award for her work as the host on Bravo’s Emmy and James Beard Award-winning series Top Chef.

–Director/writer Luke Gilford will be honored with the Breakthrough Director Award for his work on LD Entertainment’s film National Anthem.

–Director Oliver Hermanus will be awarded the Director Award for Television (Series) for his work in the STARZ limited series, Mary & George.

–Producers Ron Nyswaner, Matt Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers will receive the Producer Award for their work on the Paramount+ with Showtime series, Fellow Travelers.

– The RuPaul’s Drag Race team will accept the Trailblazer Award for the Emmy Award-winning MTV Entertainment series

–Actor, writer, and director Shakina will receive the Writer Award for Television (Series) for her work in the NBC and Universal Television series, Quantum Leap.

–Co-creators Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren, along with showrunner/director Peter LoGreco, and drag queens Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall, and Latrice Royale will be honored with the Reality TV Award on behalf of the Emmy Award-winning HBO Original series, We’re Here.