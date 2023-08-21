MTV, Paramount Plus Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’
‘Untucked’ after-shows for both series also set to return
MTV and Paramount Plus will bring back its Emmy-nominated competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for new seasons.
RuPaul’s Drag Race will return for its 16th season on MTV, while RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars comes back for its ninth season on Paramount Plus. In addition, the Untucked after shows for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will also return, according to the companies.
RuPaul’s Drag Race garnered seven primetime Emmy nominations last month, including in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, while RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked drew two Emmy nods.
RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are all produced by World Of Wonder Productions.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.