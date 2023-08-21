MTV, Paramount Plus Renews ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

MTV and Paramount Plus will bring back its Emmy-nominated competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for new seasons.

RuPaul’s Drag Race will return for its 16th season on MTV, while RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars comes back for its ninth season on Paramount Plus. In addition, the Untucked after shows for RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will also return, according to the companies.

RuPaul’s Drag Race garnered seven primetime Emmy nominations last month, including in the Outstanding Reality Competition Program category, while RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked drew two Emmy nods.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked are all produced by World Of Wonder Productions.