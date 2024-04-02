Michaela Jae Rodriguez Says Season 2 of ‘Loot’ Was ‘Fun’ With More Character Development (Video)

The producers and cast of Apple TV Plus comedy series Loot promise more laughs and character development for its second season, which debuts on the streaming service April 3.

Maya Rudolph returns as rich divorced philanthropist Molly Wells, who in season two continues to head up her own charitable foundation but looks to work on her personal life while helping those who work for her. Also starring in the show are Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nat Faxon and Joel Kim Booster.

Loot creator and executive producer Alan Yang said at January’s TCA Winter Press Tour that season two will continue to follow Molly’s exploits, but will also feature more of the other main characters. “Just seeing the chemistry of this ensemble and how they played so well together, it made us really want to just go bigger, faster and funnier in season two,” he said. “We went into their personal lives and into their aspirations as characters, and it just felt more and more magical as we progressed.”

Rodriguez, who plays the foundation’s no-nonsense executive director Sofia Salinas, also said the second season delves deeper into the personalities of the show’s characters, including her own. “In the second season there is more work done in character development, which was fun for us,” Rodriguez told Multichannel News. (Click on the video below to see more of the interview with Michaela Jae Rodriguez.)